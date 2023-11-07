His time at Leeds United was more than positive, said stay and growth with the now second division club in England meant that containment Kalvin Phillips received an opportunity within the best club in the world, Manchester City. However, this movement caught the attention of more than one, since the reality is that the signing has been a 100% signing for the club, since Pep Guardiola never asked for the arrival of the anchor of the England team.
More news on the transfer market
The reality is that Phillips’ time at Manchester City has been a nightmare, it is as simple to explain as the following statistic: since the containment joined Guardiola’s ranks, he has had more minutes on the field with the England team than with his club, this in a period of almost a year and a half of stay. His future is clear, he looks outside the ranks of the champion of everything, something that Pep will not stop.
Guardiola understands that Kalvin can be as good a player as he wants, but he will never be better than Rodri, currently the best player on the planet in his position. That being the case, Kalvin wants a new home where he can have rhythm, because he knows that if he wants to be in the next Euro Cup, he cannot continue being an eternal substitute, in whatever club he is. His departure is signed, it is inevitable, the only thing left to do is define the most appropriate destination, whether inside or outside the Premier League, the point is to be active.
