Oleh Psiuk, the frontman of the Ukrainian song contest winner Kalush Orchestra, is grateful that the United Kingdom will organize the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. The rapper makes this known in a short statement to the British news agency PA.

“Of course we are very sorry that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine next year. But we are grateful to the British for their solidarity and for agreeing to the organization,” said Psiuk, known for his pink hat. “We hope that the Eurovision Song Contest will have a Ukrainian twist and celebrate our beautiful, unique culture.”

Together with the other band members, Psiuk wants to ‘do everything possible’ to make sure that the act that will be released on behalf of Ukraine next year wins. “Then Eurovision 2024 can still take place in a peaceful country,” the artist hopes.

Monday it was announced that the song contest will go to the United Kingdom next year. According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Ukraine is not safe enough because of the war with Russia. Earlier, Psiuk was critical of the intention to move to another country. For example, during a performance in Amsterdam last month, he made a statement by shouting 'Eurovision in Ukraine'.

