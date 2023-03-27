The term “hit”, which had accompanied Kalulu’s early return to Italy from the French Under 21 team, had somehow granted a moderate – very moderate – optimism. However, it died out when the defender carried out tests to verify the extent of the problem: the report from the Rossoneri medical staff speaks of an “injury to the soleus muscle of the right calf. New instrumental checks will be carried out in a week”.

Checks

—

Injury is the word that nobody at Milanello wanted to see jump out, especially when it is combined with a calf muscle. In this case too, the club’s press release does not indicate the degree of the injury, but the fact that the next checkup is expected in the short term suggests that the extent of the problem is not dramatic. Enough, however, to obviously remove him from the scene in the big match on Sunday evening in Naples and to sound – loudly – ​​the alarm in view of the double confrontation in the Champions League against the Campania team. Waiting for the checks in seven days, hypothesizing about three weeks of stop is a legitimate projection and it would be a timing that would fall on both rounds in the quarterfinals. As often happens, the break for the national teams brings unpleasant news to Milanello and robs Pioli of a fundamental defender. In the next few hours, the situation relating to Ibra will also be clarified, dealing with an unspecified annoyance that has led the Swedish coach to consider Zlatan “a question mark”.