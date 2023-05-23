The Scudetto wall has become less impassable: Kalulu and Tomori had formed the best central pairing of last season, protecting Milan from opposing attacks. At the end of the season, the Diavolo was the group with the most points in the standings and the fewest goals conceded: 31, the same share as Napoli. Other numbers rewarded the performance of the two; Tomori closed with an average grade of 6.37, Kalulu, a real revelation, even higher, at 6.39. To understand the current decline, we can start from here. Tomori’s votes have dropped but remain just above the sufficiency: average of 6.01. Kalulu is further behind: 5.73. Due to the credit accumulated last year, it cannot be considered at risk of rejection. However, the negative judgments brought him straight to the bench: from March to May 2022 he played all the league matches as a starter, without even missing a minute. In the last five of this year he has only started from the beginning on a couple of occasions, on two other occasions he has taken over, with Sampdoria he has spent the whole evening sitting down. More continuous in using Tomori, who however did not avoid some blue pencil mistakes.