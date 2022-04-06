Although not directly involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian city of Kaluga it is among those that economically speaking have been most affected by the war. The car manufacturers directly involved in the municipality located 180 kilometers from Moscow know something: Volkswagen and Volvo, for example they have suspended their productionsfollowing the sanctions program that Europe has chosen to pursue against Russia, and soon Stellantis will also stop the construction of vans in the same city.

To best exemplify the worsening of the situation in Kaluga, Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning cites the case of Alexander Netesov, an employee at Volkswagen, who made it known that he had booked a Polo a few months ago: not only is the car not was still delivered, but the worst is that the price, compared to what was agreed at the time of ordering, leavened by 20%. “The recessionary context, in a town of 325,000 residents, is aggravated by rising inflation that analysts expect to hover around 25% for 2022, while GDP growth will contract significantly following the ongoing war – explains the newspaper – The economic indicators are all negative, as expected. In this perfect storm that has upset political relations and alarmed the Chancelleries around the world, the automotive sector seems to be the most affected. As well as its workers “.

Recall that Volkswagen employs 4,200 workers in Kaluga and has stopped production since early March, while Volvo employs 600 in truck construction. As for Stellantison the other hand, the hypothesis according to which part of the van production planned in Russia is gaining more and more importance will be moved to France. “It is not clear what is happening, we have not been given explicit information”commented a worker at Psma’s Kaluga plant, the joint venture between PSA and Mitsubishi.