Specialists of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation conducted a study on the level of quality of life in Russian cities, the number of which exceeds 250 thousand people, reports TASS…

The top 5 cities with a high quality of life include: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Grozny and Kaluga.

In each of the cities, at least 700 respondents were interviewed during 2020. Residents were asked several questions, in particular, how they assess the prevalence of domestic violence and domestic injuries in the city, the level of medicine and interest in cultural values. In addition, the study took into account the income level of the population and the propensity to migrate in search of a better life.

The top 10 cities with a high standard of living include: Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Sevastopol, Naberezhnye Chelny and Kaliningrad.

Earlier, the top 10 active regions of Russia were named, which presented new ideas for the development of the country in preparation for the forum “Strong Ideas for a New Time”, which is held by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation.

The leaders in terms of the number of solutions presented were Moscow (1939 ideas), Samara (863) and Nizhny Novgorod (768) regions. The fourth place is taken by the Republic of Bashkortostan (615 ideas), and the fifth is the Krasnodar Territory (584).