Kaluga will receive an additional 1.5 billion rubles for the construction of the Northern Bypass. The order on the allocation of funds for the acceleration and completion of work on road facilities in the regions was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the press service of the Kaluga Region government, the Kaluga Northern Bypass is planned to be commissioned in 2022. The length of the route will be 22 km.

As of June 18, the road workers prepared 19 km of the roadbed, and arranged a crushed stone foundation for 13 km. A two-layer asphalt concrete pavement has already been laid on 11 km of the road, the newspaper writes. “News”…

The construction is carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality highways”.

According to the order of the Russian government, 6.9 billion rubles were allocated to the regions to accelerate and complete the construction of roads and bridges. In addition to bypassing Kaluga, the funds are intended to complete the reconstruction of the tunnel leading to the Mamison tourist complex in North Ossetia, the completion of the repair of the Olonets-Vyartsilya road section in Karelia, the construction of a bridge across the Zeya in the Amur Region, a bridge across the Bolshoi Yenisei River in Tyva and a bridge across the Svir River in the Leningrad Region.