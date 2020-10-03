A rocket took 3628 kg of cargo from the NASA (National Aeronautical and Space Administration) Center for the International Space Station. This Northrop Grumman Antares rocket was named after Kalpana Chawla, India’s first female astronaut. This Cygnus Cargo spacecraft was launched at 6:46 am Indian time. Many experiments have been sent with this spacecraft which will find answers to many questions of humans.After delivering the cargo to the International Space Station, it will do the Spacecraft Fire Experiment-V (Sapphire V). This will study the behavior of large-scale fire in microgravity. It will then return to Earth and land on the Pacific Ocean. One of the items that goes with this craft is the space toilet formerly known as the Universal Waste Management System. This $ 23 million commode will be tested for future use.

Food will grow in space

Many experiments have also been sent through this craft. One of these is about growing radishes. Plant and food will be grown in the space through Plant Habitat-02. In addition, researchers will also test growing plants under different light and soil conditions so that nutritious and tasty food can be grown in the space in a better way.

Cancer treatment

Not only this, cancer drugs can be tested in microgravity so that more safe and effective treatment can be found. Apart from these, an astronauts will also be experimented to make water by converting urea present in amine to ammonia at the space station.