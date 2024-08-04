one piece is always on the crest of the wave as one of the most beloved franchises in the world between manga, animated series, and even the live action series of Netflix, and this is also reflected in the fact that it continues to be a very popular subject for cosplayers, as demonstrated by the new Nami cosplay from Kallisi truly perfect in reproducing one of the most classic versions.

The character in question needs very little introduction: present almost from the beginning of the adventures in the Straw Hat Crew, Nami is one of the protagonists in all the narrative arcs of the very long manga and anime, evolving with this one.

Her appearance has changed significantly over the years: the girl has matured following the time jump and then changed her look several times, including haircut, clothes and general physiognomy, but Kallisi’s interpretation refers to one of Nami’s most classic outfits, with jeans, bikini top and fighting stick.