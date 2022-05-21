The CEO of the group Mercedes, Ola Källeniusis perfectly aware of the big problems that the development of the supercar has created AMG One. This is a road car that mounts the hybrid engine complex responsible for Mercedes’ many recent successes in Formula 1; and after many years of work, in Stuttgart and Affalterbach have not yet launched the final version of this hypercar. So Källenius joked about it.

According to Autocar reports, the Mercedes CEO said: “The AMG and HPP teams came to us over four years ago and said they had a great idea, which is to put the Formula 1 engine inside a road car. I should double check my diaries at the time, but I’m sure: all of us on the board were drunk when we said yes“. The manager’s joke is ironic at the right point, because he emphasized not so much the obvious delay in timing, as the difficulty of building a car with F1 technology and tame it on the everyday streets.

The original concept was unveiled in 2017, halfway through the Mercedes team’s winning path in F1 (seven drivers’ titles from 2014 to 2020, eight manufacturers until 2021). Car development started at a good pace, then there was a sharp slowdown even before the Covid pandemic; the lockdowns and various crises in the automotive sector have complicated the roadmap even more. The original goal was to launch the car on the market (limited edition, of course) in 2019, with the Mercedes F1 1.6-liter hybrid V6 engine hit the track in 2017; last year, however, Mercedes had promised the start of production of 275 units in the course of 2022, to be sold at a price of 2.27 million euros each.

The biggest problem is related to emissions, to be respected with specific filters without compromising performance. But we must not neglect the reliability needs, which must be excellent for a car with this huge cost. Mercedes promised that will publish a documentary “very honest“ able to show the progress (and the difficult moments) in relation to this complicated car.