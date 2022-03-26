If it is true that destiny helps the daring, then Lucia Bronzetti must be brave indeed. The third round rival, Anna Kalinskaya, against whom she was supposed to take the field in Miami at 8 pm, retired with a problem in her left arm and now, Lucia is for the first time in the round of 16 of a WTA 1000.

After being fished out as lucky loser, the Rimini player beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, in the second round she took advantage of Camila Giorgi’s walkover and overtook the Swiss number 140 of the ranking Stefanie Voegele, also lucky loser but even more fortunate than the blue because she was rescued directly in the second round. The Russian Anna Kalinskaya, n.84, had surprised Karolina Pliskova, n.8 in the ranking in two sets, but during the match she would have suffered the injury. The next opponent for the 23-year-old Italian, already virtually at number 90 in the world, will be Daria Saville, ex Gavrilova, number 20 in the world in 2017 and now fallen to 249 in the ranking.