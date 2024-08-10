Teen Titans Starfire Cosplay by Kalinka Fox It’s revealing but accurate: the alien heroine’s costume was exactly like this during the character’s Outsiders phase, in the mid-2000s, and in general we’re talking about a figure who is always very provocative.

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in 1980, Princess Koriand’r was betrayed by her sister, who stole her throne on the planet Tamaran, and sold into slavery until experiments gave her her extraordinary powers.

The interpretation made by Kalinka Fox, as mentioned, accurately reproduces the costume that Starfire wore about twenty years ago, when she was a member of the Outsiders. It is, however, a similar outfit to the one the character originally wore.