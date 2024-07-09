Sylvanas Windrunner Cosplay from Warcraft signed Kalinka Fox pays homage to the iconic character created by Blizzard, introduced in the third chapter of the series and returned to popular acclaim in World of Warcraft.

Queen of the Outcasts, Sylvanas is one of the main figures of the Hordeof which she was appointed warchief after Vol’jin’s death. Originally a member of the Windrunners, the elven warrior gained experience as a ranger until the dramatic murder of her family.

Kalinka Fox’s cosplay features the character wearing a very little protective armorbut this time too the Russian model made her mark with regards to her hair and make-up, which were truly professional.