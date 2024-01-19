The queue of trucks waiting to leave the Kaliningrad region in front of the Chernyshevskoye multilateral automobile checkpoint (MACP) increased from 30 to 50 vehicles in one day due to the slow work of Lithuanian customs officers. Oksana Ivanova, head of the public relations department of the Kaliningrad Regional Customs, reported this to Izvestia on January 19.

“On January 18, from 10:00 to 16:00, the Lithuanian side received only eight trucks, and therefore a queue of 30 heavy trucks began to accumulate in front of the Chernyshevskoye checkpoint. Today, the queue has grown to 50 cargo vehicles, since the Lithuanian side received only 62 vehicles per day. Although the design capacity of the post and the power of the checkpoint allow us to receive at least twice as much. Due to the slow work of Lithuanian colleagues, the queue is growing,” she said.

The specialist pointed out that there were no official explanations from the Lithuanian side to the Kaliningrad Regional Customs.

“I will add that we have 50 trucks parked in front of the checkpoint, and another 25, already cleared by Kaliningrad customs officers, are located in the so-called neutral zone between the checkpoints of Russia and Lithuania. That is, we have already formalized them, but they have not yet been accepted by the Lithuanian side,” Ivanova said.

In November, the queue of trucks waiting to enter Lithuania from the Kaliningrad region increased to 145 vehicles. The customs office of the Kaliningrad region then noted that the Lithuanian side accepted only three cars per hour.

At the end of December, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the congestion that had formed on the border between Russia and Lithuania was viewed by Moscow as the inability of Vilnius and Brussels to comply with the agreements of the Russian Federation and the European Union.