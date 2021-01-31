The authorities of the Kaliningrad region called the scenario of a preemptive strike by NATO armed forces in the region as fantasies. This was stated by the head of the press service of the government of the subject Dmitry Lyskov, reports RIA News Sunday, January 31st.

“Such fantastic scenarios are being composed by dozens of different experts and institutions. It is impossible to call them more like fantasies “, – he assessed, recommending instead” to think about creating tourist routes to the region. “

Earlier, Over Defense, based on data from the American organization Center for Naval Analyzes (CNA), reported that the scenario of a preemptive NATO strike on the Kaliningrad region involves the elimination of four main targets in the region. According to the publication, we are talking about the destruction of launchers of short-range ballistic missiles (BRMD) capable of carrying nuclear weapons (meaning, first of all, the Iskander missile systems), damage to the ships and infrastructure of the Baltic Fleet, the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems located in the region ( ZRS) S-400 “Triumph” and “the elimination of Russian troops in Kaliningrad to ensure security in the Baltic States and the Suwalki corridor.”

From the publication it becomes known that the main factors of the victory of NATO, represented, in particular, by the Polish Armed Forces, in the hypothetical conflict in the Kaliningrad region are considered “speed and surprise”.