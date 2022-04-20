Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Alikhanov urged not to restrict road transport from the EU

The governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, called for no restrictions on European road transport in response to EU (EU) sanctions. This is reported RIA News.

According to Alikhanov, trucking from Europe is “the only way to get some goods” in the Kaliningrad region.

“Frankly, as the governor of the Kaliningrad region, I can say that I would ask you to take into account that we should not be limited in the ability to import something by European carriers,” the head of the region said.

Earlier, Alikhanov spoke about a possible transport blockade of the city. He commented on the fifth package of new EU sanctions, including restrictions on auto transit through the EU. According to him, the measures will not restrict transit between the city and Russia.

On April 8, the Kremlin responded to reports of a possible transport blockade of Kaliningrad. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far the EU authorities have not made such decisions, but discussions about this are ongoing.