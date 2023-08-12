Kaliningrad | A Russian fighter jet crashed on a training flight

Two pilots were killed, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian An Su-30 fighter jet crashed on Saturday during a training flight in Kaliningrad and two pilots were killed, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, according to the Russian news agency Ria, on Saturday.

“The Su-30 plane crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The ship’s crew died,” the ministry said in a press release, according to Ria.

A technical fault was probably the cause of the crash, but according to the news agency Reuters, the ministry did not provide any additional information about the incident.

Kaliningrad is a Russian region on the shores of the Baltic Sea in the Baltics, between Poland and Lithuania.

The Kaliningrad region has about one million inhabitants, the main base of the Russian Baltic Sea fleet, an air base and a missile base. Between Kaliningrad and Belarus is the so-called Suwałki Corridor, i.e. a 96-kilometer strip of the border between Poland and Lithuania, which separates the countries from each other.