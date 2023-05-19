Anhelina beats her rival in three sets, with a score of 7-5 5-7 6-2, and now awaits Rybakina. Veronika: “We are athletes, we just want to play tennis”

Federica Cocchi – ROME

The wind from the East is blowing on the women's semifinals of the Internazionali d'Italia. In the first, played this afternoon on the Foro Italico Headquarters, Anhelina Kalinina, from Ukraine, and the Russian Veronika Kudermetova met with the victory of the number 47 in the world in three sets 7-5 5-7 6-2. No handshake, as is now customary between Russian and Ukrainian players, but a great joy for Kalinina who, after hitting the first 1000m final in her career, immediately had a thought for her war-torn country: "What I really hope is to be able to give a little light and positive emotions to my country". Kudermetova, for her part, commented: "We are here to play tennis, the thing we love to do. We are all athletes and we just want to play tennis."

THE MATCH — First set of Kalininina thanks to two breaks in the 7th and 11th game, then one step away from victory, one break ahead, at 5-4 she served for the match but was caught up by the Russian who then has Once he broke Ukraine’s service prolonging his life in the third and decisive set. Opening break of the Ukrainian number 47 in the world in the decisive partial, confirmed immediately after for the 2-0. Kudermetova fails to react and suffers a second break sinking 4-0. In the second semifinal, which had several interruptions due to rain, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, as well as finalist of the Australian Open and Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina beat the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4, also a Grand Slam champion thanks to Roland Garros conquered in 2017.

like chess — Anhelina Kalinina started playing when she was six and immediately fell in love with the more "mental" and tactical part of tennis: "It's a very intelligent game, it's like chess, but you're in motion" and in fact her idol is always was the Chinese Li Na". She trains with her husband, a former promising player stopped by an injury, and who has now become her coach. Or more that she coaches an all-rounder, given that she also takes care of the athletic part: "My trainer lives in Ukraine and obviously has some problems traveling lately".