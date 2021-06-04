78.- Valencia Basket (23 + 20 + 16 + 19): Van Rossom (9), Sastre (6), Kalinic (18), Williams (2), Tobey (13) -five starters- Prepelic (5), Labeyrie (12), Dubljevic (9), Hermannsson (2) and You live (2).

73.- TD Systems Baskonia (19 + 15 + 19 + 20): Henry (9), Giedraitis (10), Sedekerkis (4), Polonara (15), Jekiri (4) -five owner- Massenat (-), Colom (-), Fall (3), Dragic (16) and Peters ( 12).

Referees: Pérez, Peruga and Sánchez Sixto. Without eliminated.

Incidents: first match of the quarterfinals of the Endesa League played in a pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis with a capacity reduced to 1,000 spectators due to the restrictions due to COVID 19 that was completed. Before the start of the clash, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Jorge Bauset, a former councilor of the club and one of its founding members.