Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Have your children ever imagined that they would see a theatrical actress wearing big glasses and a wide hat and sitting on a cloth chair, to gather around her while they listen to a picture story she tells them, in which the various voices of the characters in the story perform in an enjoyable theatrical manner?

This is what happens in a reading tour different from all the reading activities witnessed by the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which is organized by the “Sharjah Book Authority” and continues at the Sharjah Expo Center until May 14, under the slogan “Shaping Minds”.

The tour was organized by Dar Kalimat, which specializes in issuing books for children and young adults. It was presented by the artist and media personality, Lamia Tawfik. In her capacity as a storyteller, her performance was outstanding in the tour that turned into a play with a book entitled “A Very Bad Mood,” written by Samar Mahfouz Barraj, and illustrated by Olga Damidova.

The tour started from the “Kalimat Group” pavilion in the festival, to the squares and corridors of the festival, where Lamia Tawfik stopped in each hall to sit on a cloth chair and review the cover of the illustrated book and tell the children that they can learn about the details of the story and listen to it if they follow it to the “Kalimat Group” pavilion. .

After her tour, the presenter returned to the “Kalimat Group” booth, where the children gathered and she read the story to them in a theatrical manner, and succeeded in arousing their enthusiasm and interaction with her performance. Playing with his friends, after his mom helps him figure out ways to beat a bad mood.

After reading the story, Lamia Tawfiq asked the children about their methods of overcoming bad moods, so they talked about reading, drawing, and playing with friends as options to bring fun, while I suggested that they think of another way, and advised them to close their eyes and breathe three times deeply, and before they open their eyes. They can imagine walking around their favorite place, give themselves enough time to walk around places they like and feel good in their mood, and they can repeat the exercise at any time to release negative feelings and get back in a good mood.

