Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

With the summer vacation season approaching its end, and schools preparing for the return of students, parents have an opportunity to return their children to the atmosphere of reading and acquiring knowledge by introducing them to the worlds of imagination and interesting stories, as Kalimat Group offers all children who love reading 5 new books that contain stories A wonderful and entertaining illustration produced by a group of writers and illustrators. These books target the age group over 6 years old, with magical worlds and characters that are beloved to young people, motivating them to enjoy their time and improve their skills in reading and creative thinking. These books are:

1- When my hat broke

In an entertaining journey that encourages children to acquire knowledge and develop their creativity, the story “When My Hat Broke Down” by the Palestinian writer Sabah Debbie, and the illustrations of the artist Alessandra Santelli, tells of a girl who has a magic hat that enables her to have dazzling ideas and helps her acquire the skills of generating inspiring ideas.

2- The sparkle of a star

In a simple and convincing way for the minds of young people, children learn the importance of enjoying life and nature and not relying entirely on the machine in all aspects of daily life, through the story “Brillance of a Star” by the Qatari writer Sheikha Al-Ziyara, and the drawings of the Argentine artist Hector Borlaski, which shows the magnitude of the challenges and psychological consequences that encounter Humans when they rely entirely on robots, despite what these obedient and serviceable machines provide of all means of comfort, the virtual world that we live in, with all its modern technologies from artificial intelligence to smart home services, may lead to a major imbalance in our daily lives, which hinders us from enjoying the senses, And the company of family and friends, and live in the indispensable atmosphere of nature.

3- My family is the world

With a wonderful human spirit that prompts readers to sympathize with others and be kind to them, writer Rama Kanawati and artist Fadi Fadel depict a touching story about an orphan child who bravely faces feelings of loneliness and loss, searching in the sadness surrounding his reality for sources of positivity, to discover that the world is his big home, and that his friends, neighbors and all Surrounding him are his extended family, who dispel his sense of orphanhood. “My Family is the World” is a story about the lives of children emerging from care homes, through which the author continues her successful works that have previously published a group of words, such as my books “I am not afraid of discovery” and “I see.”

4- How much do you look like me?

With its exciting events that invite children to discover the common points that bring them together with others, spread tolerance, and respect for difference that does not spoil affection, the Lebanese writer Sarah Abdallah and the Argentine painter Nadia Romero seek, in the story “How Much Do You Look Like Me” to draw the attention of young readers to the commonalities and human qualities that unite us, Which outweighs the differences and sense of strangeness between people.

5- A dream

In a poetic language that teaches children in particular how to confront negative emotions, search for inspiration through a dream, and work towards achieving it, the Saudi writer, painter and actress Sarah Taibah presents a high literary and artistic work, about a world in which dreams are absent, which pushes those who want to sleep to escape from the cruelty of life. Feelings of remorse, pain, anxiety, and recourse to the girl “Dream,” who returns to them spreading love, a sense of safety, and the ability to dream again. “Dream”, whose paintings were painted by the writer, is primarily a poetic text, reading it represents pure pleasure that made the book directed to all age groups.