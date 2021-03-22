Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – The Kalimat Foundation, based in Sharjah, provided 1,400 audiobooks and printed in Braille, in a large size, to the Blind Charitable Society in Hebron, Palestine, with the aim of enabling blind and visually impaired children to obtain books that suit their abilities and enrich their educational experiences And to facilitate their access to sources of knowledge and knowledge.

This step came as part of the “Arai” initiative launched by the “Kalimat” Foundation, with the aim of enhancing awareness of the issues of blind and partially sighted children, and as part of its efforts to guarantee the basic right of every child to education and access to sources of knowledge regardless of his circumstances and place of residence.

In addition, Amna Al Mazmi, Director of the Kalimat Foundation, said, “We have taken the initiative to present these books to the Blind Charitable Association in Palestine, based on our goals to ensure that all children, especially the visually impaired and the blind, have access to books appropriate to their abilities and needs, and to support our efforts to advance their journey. Educational and making knowledge within their grasp. ”

She added, “The projects that fall under the umbrella of the” I See “initiative embody our commitment to support and increase the number of accessible books and books, and to work on their delivery to the target group. The success of this initiative comes to confirm the noble humanitarian goals adopted by the Kalimat Foundation.”

On his part, Ratib Al-Bakri, President of the Blind Charity Association, said, “The donation of Kalimat Foundation has contributed to strengthening our efforts to expand knowledge horizons and develop the learning skills of our children, enabling them to live a better life and build a bright future.”

“The association, which recently won the Prince Muhammad Bin Fahd Prize for the Best Charitable Performance in the Arab World for the year 2019-2020, seeks to achieve a positive change in the lives of these children in the city of Hebron, by enabling them to learn tools and acquire knowledge that opens up promising opportunities for them,” he added. He considered that the “Kalimat” initiative gave a strong push to the hearts of children suffering difficult circumstances.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, launched the Kalimat Foundation for the Empowerment of Children in 2016 with a vision aimed at ensuring the right of every child to read, access knowledge, meet his educational needs and develop his intellectual skills, especially children who suffer special circumstances as a result of conflicts and conflicts.

Since 2018, the Kalimat Foundation has begun to expand its scope of work, by promoting the access of a larger segment of society to books under the umbrella of its “I See” initiative, by distributing 5,000 accessible books to children in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine and the UAE.