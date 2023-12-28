Kalimat Foundation – the institution that aims to empower deprived children, refugees and the visually impaired and ensure their right to read – announced that it has opened new horizons for the knowledge of more than 3,000 children who speak Arabic in the Republic of Chad by expanding the scope of its “Adopt a Library” initiative in the State of Chad and donating six Mobile libraries containing 600 books for three entities in cooperation with the relevant authorities in N'Djamena: the “Read” campaign, the “Al-Muna Cultural Center” and the Chadian-Chinese Friendship School.

The Kalimat Foundation presented one of its mobile libraries to the Chadian-Chinese Friendship School during a ceremony attended by Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Chad, a group of members of the diplomatic corps, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Chad, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Chad, and a group of members of the local government and representatives of the local media in the capital. Chadian N'Djamena.

The Kalimat Foundation aims to enhance its global contributions in providing disadvantaged children around the world with education and knowledge resources in the Arabic language and to consolidate the cultural connection of the targeted children in the Republic of Chad to their Arabic language and identity, as the books provided are distinguished by their diversity that meets the needs of different age groups, which enhances their opportunities to obtain education. Good and rich knowledge.

Amna Al-Mazmi, Director of the Kalimat Foundation, said: “We believe that the expansion of the number of children in need should be accompanied by an expansion in the efforts of humanitarian institutions that ensure that they are not cut off from their rights to obtain knowledge and education. Hence, the Foundation shows a deep commitment to expanding the scope of its contribution to societies by enhancing access to knowledge.” And education to children everywhere, based on its firm belief that knowledge is the driving force for future generations and that providing books and learning resources that enrich the minds of children and adolescents and develop their skills contributes to empowering societies to overcome all challenges and obstacles that hinder their development path.”

She added, “At every one of our global stations, including those pioneering community centers in the Republic of Chad, we witness the effects of Sharjah's vision and trends in spreading knowledge and knowledge on the faces of children when they hold books in their hands, browse through them, and go through them to the worlds of stories and tales. These effects from which we draw inspiration from the determination to continue forward in order to Achieving more achievements that translates the emirate’s commitment to enhancing cultural awareness and providing the necessary support to Arabic-speaking communities and contributes to building a bright future for children around the world.”

The Republic of Chad is witnessing a distinguished cultural renaissance through the “Read” campaign initiative, which is concerned with encouraging reading, establishing libraries in Arab schools, and organizing an annual book fair that coincides with World Book Day. The “Al-Muna Cultural Center,” which was established in 1986, also contributes to promoting the spirit of culture and peace in various fields. While the Chadian-Chinese Friendship School, which hosts hundreds of Arabic-speaking students, is an example of international cooperation in supporting education and culture.

The “Adopt a Library” initiative aims to consolidate, preserve and root the Arabic language in the hearts of children, especially children deprived of educational and reading opportunities. Since its launch, it has succeeded in reaching more than 100,000 children around the world and distributed under its umbrella more than 16,300 books in cooperation with 91 educational and charitable institutions in 23 countries.