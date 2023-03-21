Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
The Kalimat Foundation, a global public-benefit organization headquartered in the United Arab Emirates – Sharjah, has announced its donation of 11 libraries, each containing 100 books in Arabic, to a number of schools, charities, orphanages and public-benefit institutions, in 11 locations. From different governorates in Egypt, as part of its “Adopt a Library” initiative concerned with enhancing the access of reading materials to refugee, displaced and disadvantaged Arab children who have difficulties in accessing books.
“I see” initiative
The Kalimat Foundation has supported Egyptian schools and child care institutions with 2,100 accessible books, in support of the goals of the “I see” initiative aimed at providing blind, visually impaired and visually impaired children with access to accessible books in Braille, large print books, and audio books, in line with the “Marrakesh Treaty.” ».
This came in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Egypt, and the Egyptian Council for Children’s Books. This is within the framework of its efforts to promote a culture of reading and support the rights of children, especially the needy and those with visual disabilities, to access books, and instill in them a love of the written word.
Expand your reading range
On the occasion of the “Month of Reading” in the UAE, which is held annually to celebrate books and reading throughout the month of March by organizing hundreds of activities and events across the country, the “Kalimat Foundation” allocated part of the donations to Egypt to expand the scope of the “Adopt a Library” and “I See” initiatives to 14 A site, where the Kalimat Foundation team went to Egypt to visit a number of beneficiaries, and the team members met with officials of the agencies that cooperated with the two initiatives in the celebrations of the month of reading.
In Alexandria Governorate, the Foundation donated one of the libraries of the “Adopt a Library” initiative, each of which includes 100 books, to the “Volunteer Life” Foundation in the Valley – King Mariout, which is concerned with the development of poor remote areas and the provision of a decent life for their families, and their health and social care, and in Cairo The initiative presented a library to the beneficiaries of the “Khair and Baraka” charity, which aims to improve the lives of children and families in Egypt.
The branch of the “Egypt Public Library in Al-Zawya Al-Hamra” also obtained a library and a set of accessible books in various formats, becoming the first branch of a public library in the Arab region to obtain the content of the “I see” initiative, in a major step for the “Kalimat Foundation” towards achieving its vision aimed at delivering the “I see” initiative. I see” to all major public libraries in the Arab world, with the aim of making them more responsive to the needs of blind and visually impaired readers. The Model Center for the Care and Guidance of the Blind “Qasr al-Nour” and the “Egyptian Blind Association” in Cairo also benefited from the initiative. Storytelling and character building workshops are presented by Haitham Shoukry, founder of the “Al-Hakawati” initiative, and the “Kalimat Foundation” cooperated with Haitham Shoukry, a member of the Egyptian Council for Children’s Books and founder of the “Al-Hakawati” initiative, and a mobile narrator who travels with his stories to the Egyptian governorates to bring joy to the hearts of needy children Through books, where Shukri presented a number of reading sessions for stories and anecdotes chosen by the Foundation from the publications of the “Kalimat Group” with distinguished content, in various of these sites. .
Art workshops
The comprehensive reading sessions promoted the principles of equality, and included easy books printed in large print and audio books, which enabled blind and visually impaired children to enjoy and interact collectively with the characters of the stories, and the children and adolescents participating in the sessions were able to explore their artistic and creative abilities by participating in arts and crafts workshops Inspired by the book “Ramadaniyat” by “Kalimat Group”.
Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, said: “The UAE has been celebrating the Month of Reading since 2017, as it was launched in line with the vision of our wise leadership to build educated generations capable of advancing social, scientific and cultural development in the UAE, and through this visit to Egypt, we were keen to To enhance cooperation with partners with a common vision to push them towards achieving their goals of educating and empowering children, adolescents and youth.
She added: “Kalimat Foundation’s strategies and efforts are particularly vital in this direction because we target needy, blind, visually impaired, and visually impaired children in the Arab region, where children have the right to basic education and reading regardless of their place of residence. It is an established fact that countries will not be able to achieve sustainable prosperity and stability unless they provide a comprehensive educational environment that allows for the promotion of social integration for the poor, the needy, and people with disabilities. cultural institutions in the region and the world.
Generous initiative
Dr. Saad Abu Zaid, Director of the Misr Public Library, said: “We thank Kalimat Foundation for its cooperation, efforts, and generous initiative. Children’s books that we will benefit from in cultural projects and activities for library patrons, such as storytelling activities and reading clubs that the library periodically implements.
For his part, Dr. Alaa Abdel Halim Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Association of the Blind, Member of the Board of Directors of the Model Center for the Care and Guidance of the Blind, thanked the Kalimat Foundation for the “I See” initiative project, and added: “Everything in society starts from the small seed. She is the child, and for this we support the efforts of (Kalimat Foundation) that cares about his culture. The visually impaired category does not receive sufficient attention in the Arab world, although it is an important category that should not be underestimated.” He praised the accessible content provided by the “Kalimat Foundation” to serve this category.
In her turn, Dr. Nadia El-Khouly, President of the Egyptian Council for Children’s Books, said: “I am happy to visit (Kalimat Foundation) and cooperate with it. The Foundation gave us the most valuable prize in the world, which is the book, from which a very large number of children and adolescents will benefit, so that reading becomes an enjoyable part of their daily lives. All thanks and appreciation for the Foundation’s efforts and support for the Egyptian society.
innovative way
For her part, Nevin Al-Abrashi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Khair, Barakah and New Woman” Association, praised the quality and topics of the donated books, and added: “We are pleased with the visit and the library that Kalimat Foundation donated to the association, which is currently training a group of female teachers to read books in an innovative way. And motivational for children, and the books donated by the Foundation are very valuable and will be used continuously to educate and educate young children in the nurseries based on it, and there are twelve nurseries.”
