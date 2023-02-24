Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
The book “Why doesn’t Fernando want to grow up?” Writer Francesca Mendez has an inspiring question from her little girl about her brother “Fernando”, which prompted her to choose this question as the title of a warm and attractive novel for young people, that challenges the negative stereotypes that society has built about autism, and expresses the journey of a mother who is keen to care for her sick son, wanting her and her family’s experience with Fernando to be an inspiration in dealing with the challenges of raising a child with special needs.
The book aims to promote feelings of love and acceptance towards all children, regardless of their differences, and to confront stereotypes that may make some parents ashamed of their child’s condition and view it as a burden on life! With illustrations that bring the story to life, the book leaves a lasting impression on readers, making it an invaluable resource for children, parents, and educators alike.
The book, published in its Arabic version by Dar Kalimat, which is affiliated with the “Kalimat” group, is not just the story of one family’s journey, but an awareness and educational source that enriches information and methods of dealing with families affected by autism spectrum disorder. Through her words, Mendes highlights the challenges and triumphs of raising a child with autism, and shows how the values of love, patience and understanding can make a huge difference in changing the lives of these children and overcoming their challenges.
Francisca Mendez’s book is a beacon of hope for families affected by the autism spectrum, and it is evidence of the power of love and support that children and families receive in that confrontation, as the novel represents the writer’s personal experience, through which she wanted to explain the importance of educating others about the disease, and the positive impact it can have. For individuals and society as a whole, whether the reader is a parent, teacher, or just someone looking to learn more about autism, Why Fernando Doesn’t Want to Grow Up is an invaluable and inspiring resource.
Francisca says in the introduction to the novel: “Living with Fernando is like the idea of confronting our little diabolical obsessions, the frustrations of our youth, and the details of adult life that we have hidden so well, in that hidden part of our being that we do not usually reveal, Fernando, by his way of being, forced me to confront them and overcome them one by one.”
She adds, “I am not an autism specialist, but as a very experienced mother, it seemed to me that one way to make life easier for people like Fer, and show it in some way, is to dismantle the myths and legends about this disorder.”
This powerful account from Francisca highlights the transformative journey she went through as a mother to a child with autism. The book is not just a literary narration or a therapeutic prescription about methods of dealing with children with special needs, but it is also an inspiring source that helps us face challenges and overcome life’s obstacles that we may often try to hide.
#Kalimat #doesnt #Fernando #grow
Leave a Reply