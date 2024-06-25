Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) “Kalimat Group” signed a memorandum of understanding with “Reggio Children” from Italy. With the aim of strengthening educational and pedagogical initiatives to advance children’s education in the United Arab Emirates and the Arab world, as an embodiment of joint efforts in developing innovative educational practices and reading materials, and as a culmination of their strategic partnership extending over 6 years of cooperation and fruitful work.

“Kalimat Group” chose “Reggio Children” in this partnership, due to its rich experience, wealth of knowledge, and the educational method that it developed over more than 65 years, through nursery centers and kindergartens in the city of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, which has become known internationally as “ Reggio Emilia Educational Curriculum.

Under the memorandum, Kalimat Group is committed to organizing a group of seminars, exhibitions and workshops in cooperation with the educational institution based in the Reggio Emilia region in Italy. The agreement also includes the translation, publication and distribution of a number of Reggio Children’s publications under its supervision and support.

The cooperation between the two leading entities in Sharjah and Italy represents an important step forward towards achieving their common goals aimed at bringing about the desired positive change in providing sources of knowledge and learning through cooperation and innovation, as both “Kalimat Group” and “Reggio Children”, Italy, aim to provide experiences Effective educational programs that contribute to empowering children and teachers, helping them achieve their potential and enhancing their abilities, by publishing high-quality cognitive and creative content.

This agreement is a new achievement in the successful and long-term partnership of the two sides, and comes in line with the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, who played a major role in promoting many joint projects, research initiatives, and educational programs, aimed at enriching the educational experiences of children and teachers. .

The “Horouf Reggio Educational Conference”, which was held in Sharjah in 2018, constitutes a model of fruitful cooperation between the two sides, as the conference, which was organized by “Horouf”, affiliated with the “Kalimat Group”, in partnership with “Regio Children”, brought together an elite group of teachers and experts in the education sector. , to highlight the “Reggio Emilia Educational Curriculum”, which emphasizes the importance of children’s intellectual and mental development through language and self-expression.