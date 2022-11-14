Trio of doctors was invited to collaborate in the health area, without formally joining the transitional government

Cardiologists Roberto Kalil Filho and Ludhmila Hajjar and urologist Miguel Srougi agreed to collaborate with the transitional government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), by participating in a kind of “council of notables” around the PT.

Conversations with the trio of doctors –known for attending authorities and celebrities, including Lula himself– are led by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

There has been no official announcement yet, but the Power360 found that the professionals have already accepted the invitation. You “notable” will voluntarily contribute to the transitional government in the area of ​​health, without formally joining it.

WHO IS WHO

A doctor at Hospital Sírio-Libanês and director of the Clinical Cardiology division at InCor (Heart Institute) at Hospital das Clínicas at USP (University of São Paulo), Kalil has already attended, in addition to Lula, to former presidents Michel Temer (MDB), Dilma Rousseff (PT), Fernando Collor (PTB) and Jose Sarney (MDB).

Ludhmila Hajjar, in turn, was probed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take over the Ministry of Health in March 2021. The idea, which did not succeed, reached the president recommended by authorities such as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Justices Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes, from the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The cardiologist at Incor and Star Hospitals, Rede D’Orpublicly rejected the possibility after a meeting with Bolsonaro, the then health minister and now elected deputy, Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ), and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the president.

Urologist Miguel Srougi is yet another well-known name in the Brazilian “GDP”, responsible for caring for both politicians such as Lula, Temer, Alckmin and Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) and businessmen such as Joseph Safra and Abílio Diniz.