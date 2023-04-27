At Coachella, stars bring guests on stage to flaunt their contacts. In the opening minutes of a recent performance at the California music festival, Kali Uchis, the Colombian-American songwriter boasted three cameos: Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Tyler, the Creator.

Those duets—and a bilingual set that included his hits, some reggaeton favorites, and a previously unreleased song from his forthcoming album—were a showcase of Uchis’ far-reaching personal and musical affinities: R&B, pop, hip-hop, dance music. . and Latin roots. (Toliver, a platinum-selling rapper, is also her boyfriend.)

“I have so many different things that I am,” said Uchis, 28. “To be marketable on a large scale or in the mainstream you have to dilute yourself as a person, as an artist, because that is what the masses can understand. But it’s always been important to me to be myself and keep my soul intact as much as possible.”

Uchis released his third studio album, “Red Moon in Venus,” in March. It’s full of R&B songs that revel in pleasure and desire, but also explore what happens when things go wrong. He has already recorded his fourth album, with songs in Spanish and, suggested its premiere at Coachella, entirely Latin rhythms; the new song was a tearful bolero with a flavor of the period.

She plans to start releasing the songs in Spanish this summer. Her North American tour kicked off Tuesday.

With his albums, Uchis has deliberately alternated between English and Spanish. She worked on “Red Moon in Venus” and the upcoming Spanish album at the same time. “It’s like having two separate scrapbooks,” she said.

Singing in both languages—and occasionally combining them on songs and albums—opens up her music to a wider international audience. But it also reflects his bilingual and intercultural childhood.

Uchis was born Karly-Marina Loaiza in Virginia, the youngest of five children; Kali Uchis was a childhood nickname. She spent her early years in Pereira, her parents’ hometown in Colombia; the family returned to Virginia while she was in elementary school.

Shortly after graduating high school, Uchis recorded a mixtape, “Drunken Babble,” and uploaded it to the site DatPiff in 2012. A video he made for a song, “What They Say,” caught the eye of Snoop Dogg, and the two released a collaboration, “On Edge,” in 2014.

His 2015 debut album “Por Vida” featured Diplo, Kaytranada and Tyler, the Creator as producers. (Uchis would later win a Grammy, best dance music recording, for singing “10%” with Kaytranada.)

Uchis continued to broaden his focus. He built increasingly elaborate vocal harmonies. He incorporated more lyrics in Spanish. He worked with more collaborators, including Gorillaz, SZA, Juanes, Little Dragon, Daniel Caesar, and Jorja Smith. He added dancers to his shows. And he expanded his vocal range higher and higher, lately even jumping into whistling tones.

In 2021, Uchis had an international hit with “Telepathy,” a bilingual song about lovers separated by distance. His label was dubious at first. “They told me that he would have to change the battery to make it go to the radio,” Uchis said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m fine. I’d rather not go on the radio than change my song.’”

The song took TikTok by storm and requests sent it to radio. It has been played over a billion times on Spotify and YouTube.

The songs on “Red Moon in Venus” rejoice in physical and emotional closeness, but also examine tensions and power dynamics. “I like to think of myself as very transparent,” Uchis said. “When it comes to music, I can honestly talk about all my deepest feelings.

“Anyone who looks up to me, I try to show them to be themselves,” he added. “Follow your own paths and don’t let anyone try to control that path. It’s important to be able to express the parts of you that are human.”

By: JON PARELES