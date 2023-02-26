Kali Linux is a Debian based operating system which is mainly used for cyber security and penetration testing purposes.

So, you can install many cybersecurity and hacking tools using apt-get package manager, snap, etc.; to specify that all this also works on the Linux subsystem for Windows, with the exception of the packages installed with the command “snap“.

Before we begin: a little warning about using Kali Linux

Before starting, it should be noted that Kali Linux is a specialized operating system for computer security, created for industry experts and technology enthusiasts, therefore its use is intended for legal purposes, such as evaluating the security of computer systems and vulnerability prevention.

However, it is important to point out that Kali Linux it is not intended for use in illegal or harmful activities (yes, there is someone who makes the equation Kali = cracking, to understand).

Misuse of this operating system can have significant legal consequences and, therefore, all users are invited to comply with the laws and ethical standards in force.

Also, Kali Linux development team and is not responsible for any kind of damage caused by using this operating system improperly. Users are solely responsible for the actions they take with this operating system.

In summary, Kali is a powerful tool for computer security, but it is important to use it responsibly and legally. If you are not an expert in the sector, I advise you to use Kali Linux only for educational purposes and not to carry out any action that could violate the laws in force.

What programs can be installed?

You can install many cybersecurity and hacking tools using the apt-get package manager. Here are some examples:

1. Nmap

Nmap is a network scanning tool that allows you to map open ports on a system or network.

Nmap is a network scanning tool that is used to scan a network and locate the devices present on it, the open ports and the services running on them. In essence, Nmap is a program for Kali Linux (and not only) capable of identifying computers, cell phones, routers and other devices connected to the network, and determine which communication ports are open on each of them, as well as the services that are running on them. This information can be used by network administrators to identify vulnerable devices or to monitor activity on the network. Furthermore, Nmap can also be used by cybersecurity professionals to audit the security of a network, identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, and prevent cyberattacks.

To install it you must first update the Kali Linux packages:

sudo apt update



Then run the following command:

sudo apt install nmap

Once the installation is complete, Nmap will be ready to use. You can check if Nmap was installed correctly by typing “nmap” in the terminal.

2. Metasploit

Metasploit is a framework that allows you to develop and run exploits on vulnerable systems.

Metasploit allows you to simulate a cyber attack against a systemin order to verify if this is vulnerable and, if so, identify security holes and suggest countermeasures to be taken to prevent any real attacks.

This program offers a wide range of tools, including exploit (tools that exploit system vulnerabilities), payloads (software that runs on the vulnerable system) e shellcode (code that allows you to take control of the system).

Metasploit can be used both by computer security experts to test the security of a system and by IT security professionals to prevent and mitigate cyber attacks.

You can install Metasploit on Kali Linux by doing the following steps on the Linux terminal:

Refresh all:

sudo apt update

Install the necessary prerequisites with the following command line:

sudo apt install curl gnupg2 git



Import the GPG key that will be needed to install this program:

curl https:



Update packages again:

sudo apt update

And finally you can, finally, install Metasploit:

sudo apt install metasploit-framework

After completing the installation, you can start Metasploit by typing “msfconsole” in the terminal.

3. Wiresharks

Wireshark is a packet analysis tool that allows you to capture, view and analyze network packets.

Wireshark is network traffic analysis software that allows you to capture and analyze data packets circulating on a network.

Long story short, Wireshark allows you to “listen” to network traffic and analyze the content of data packets traveling on the network.

This particular program can be used for monitor the network and identify any connection or traffic problems, identify any anomalies or malfunctions, or identify the sources of problems.

Among other things, Wireshark can also be used by IT security professionals to check the security of a network, identify any threats and cyber attacks, and prevent security breaches.

You can install Wireshark on Kali Linux as described below, first, as always from a Linux terminal, always update your packages before doing anything:

sudo apt update

Install Wireshark

sudo apt install wireshark

Add the current user to the Wireshark group to be able to use it:

sudo usermod -a -G wireshark $USER

Configure Wireshark to access network interfaces without admin privileges:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure wireshark-common

Select “Yes” when asked if you want to allow non-root users to capture packages and select your user when asked which user should be allowed to capture packages.

Then restart Kali Linux to apply the changes you just made.

After restarting your system, you can start Wireshark by typing “wireshark” in the terminal.

4. Aircrack-ng

Aircrack-ng is a suite of wireless security tools that allows you to crack wireless networks.

Aircrack-ng is a software used to analyze the security of Wi-Fi networks and, in particular, to test the vulnerability of password-protected wireless networks.

Aircrack-ng allows you to capture data packets traveling over a Wi-Fi network, decipher the passwords used to secure the network and, in some cases, take control of the network itself.

This software can be used both to test the security of your own Wi-Fi network, and to verify the security of public or corporate Wi-Fi networks, with the permission of the network owner; however, it should be noted that using Aircrack-ng to breach the security of a protected Wi-Fi network without authorization is illegal and may result in criminal penalties.

To install it on Kali Linux, first always do the very first command which updates everything:

sudo apt update

Once this usual step is done, you just need to do:

sudo apt install aircrack-ng

After the installation, Aircrack-ng will be ready to be used; you can check if Aircrack-ng was installed correctly by typing “aircrack-ng” in the Kali Linux terminal.

5. John the Ripper

John the Ripper is a password cracking tool that allows you to find weak or weakened passwords, its name is inspired by “Jack The Ripper”, i.e. Jack the Ripper.

This software allows you to check the strength of the passwords used to protect user accounts and, in some cases, even crack the passwords themselves.

John the Ripper uses several techniques to check the strength of passwords, includingdictionary attack (using a list of common words), the attack on brute force (try every possible combination of characters) and other advanced techniques.

John the Ripper can be used to test the password strength of a single user or an entire corporate network, and can be useful for identifying weak passwords and suggesting countermeasures to take to prevent any cyber attacks.

Please note that using John the Ripper to crack passwords without authorization is illegal and may result in criminal penalties.

Keep in mind that some of these tools they can be used illegally and could cause damage to systems or networks.

Then use them at your own risk and only for legitimate purposes, such as personal safety or education.

Installing it is really easy and requires a few steps:

You can install John the Ripper on Kali Linux using the apt-get package manager. Here is the command to run:

sudo apt-get update &&

sudo apt-get install john

This will install the latest version of John the Ripper on your system; after installing it, you can use the john command to start the application and use its features.

If you’re using the regular Kali Linux version (and not the Windows Subsystem for Linux) you can try installing it from the Snap channel as well

sudo snap install john-the-ripper



Final considerations on proper or “improper” use of Kali Linux

It must be said that all the software described – Nmap, Metasploit, Wireshark, Aircrack-ng and John the Ripper – can be used for legitimate and legal purposes, such as for example to test the security of networks and computer systems, to prevent any violations of security, or to identify and resolve connection or traffic problems.

But these tools can also be used improperly or illegally, such as to violate the security of a network, decipher passwords without authorization, or carry out computer attacks.

Therefore, it is important use these tools only for legitimate purposes and with the permission of the owner of the network or computer system concerned; it is also important to comply with local and international laws and regulations on information security and privacy, and not to use these tools to violate the privacy of others or to commit computer crimes.

The use of these tools requires an advanced knowledge of IT and network security, and should mainly be performed by experienced and qualified professionals; in case of doubts or uncertainties, it is advisable to contact experts in the IT security sector.