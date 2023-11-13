‘Based on a True Story‘ presents Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), a married couple in crisis who discover a serial killer and decide to make a podcast about this individual. The couple’s future comes down to three options: death, prison or fame. Actress Kaley Cuoco, remembered star of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, spoke about his new character in the series that premieres tomorrow via Universal+.

—Can you tell us a little about Ava?

—Ava Bartlett is a real estate agent and is married to Nathan (Chris Messina). They have been together for a long time and are about to have a baby. They have very little money; His marriage is failing and things are not going well. On the other hand, she is a big true crime junkie and has a group of podcasts that she listens to weekly. Then a situation appears in front of them that makes Ava excited about starting a ‘True Crime’ podcast with Nathan. They get so excited and involved in this until it starts to become very dangerous and they are left with practically no way out.

—What was your reaction when you first received the script for the series?

—They make one terrible decision after another and Nathan is always trying to please and make Ava happy. He’s desperate to get this marriage back on track, so when Ava gets excited about doing this podcast, he doesn’t really think about it. risky it could be for your family. Plus, podcasts are trendy and she knows they make a lot of money. She thinks it’s not a bad idea.

YOU CAN SEE: The Big Bang Theory, reunion: Kunal Nayyar does not see it possible in the short term

Duo. Along with Chris Messina in the new Universal + series. Photo: diffusion

—The tone of the series jumps between so many genres. One minute it’s a broad comedy, the next it’s horror, and then it’s a drama. As an actress, how did you work within that setup?

—That’s the fun and disconcerting thing. It’s everywhere. It’s a difficult tightrope and you have to find it as you go.

—What can you tell us about Craig Rosenberg, the creator and writer of ‘Based on a True Story’?

—Craig was a great help once he saw us do our work. You never know how two people are going to work together and obviously we were hoping this would be great and there would be chemistry. But once he understood what we were doing, he said, “I see what you’re doing, go ahead and do what you need.” He just let us be ourselves and make that magic together.

—As the star of series like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, you had to work with a constantly rotating list of actors. Does that training allow you to launch into a series like ‘Based on a True Story’?

-That’s true. I’ve been very lucky to be able to face so many fun people and to learn what it’s like to make quick changes and be in the moment, which allowed me to react as honestly as possible. What’s so funny about Chris? First of all, he is very hysterical. I constantly react to what he does, whether it’s emotional, funny, silly, scary, or whatever. And he jumped with me, it was just this magical duo that you don’t get all the time. And we didn’t have to work on it.

#Kaley #Cuoco #Ive #lucky #work #fun #people