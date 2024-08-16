Kalevala | Was Elias Lönnrot really a colonialist? Moni Karjalainen criticized the defacement of the statue

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Karelian activists knocked over Elias Lönnrot’s statue and wrote the word “colonialist” on it. In recent decades, the definition of colonialism that also covers cultural aspects has become more common in research. A common example of cultural colonialism is that European culture is perceived as more valuable than others. For some Karelians, the Kalevala is an important work, for others a symbol of exploitation. The messing up of the Lönnrot statue has attracted criticism in Finland’s minority Karelian community, as it is considered to increase confrontation.

How colonialism is related Kalevala to the writer and developer of the Finnish language Elias to Lönnrot?

Many Finns seemed confused when the word colonialist appeared in red letters on the statue of Lönnrot in Kamppi, Helsinki at the beginning of the week.

The anonymous Ru, composed of Karelian activistsšThe kiemustu collective later told HS that they had been behind the bumping.

According to the collective, the motive for the act was, among other things, that “colonialist ways of thinking threaten not only physical land, but also intangible heritage”.

The Karelian people and the Karelian language are unfamiliar topics to many Finns. The Karelian language is easily mixed with the Karelian dialect of the Finnish language, and some people think the Karelians are a Finnish tribe like the Savonians, even though it is their own people.

In recent years, Karelian activists have spread awareness about Karelianness, especially on social media. At the same time, it has been discussed whether the Finns are their own Kalevala from Karelian.

In addition to Karelianism, Finns are often confused by colonialism.

Of statues and docent of general history at the University of Helsinki, who studied the relationship between colonialism Janne Lahti says that he was surprised by the messing up of the Elias Lönnrot statue, because something like that rarely happens here.

“In Finland, activism related to statues and the history of colonialism has been quite small,” he says.

Statues have been messed about in recent years, especially in the United States and the former colonial powers of Europe. According to Lahti, the reason for messing up the statues is often a changed interpretation of the past.

“Vasting is reprehensible, but it’s a convenient way to get attention for one’s own business and various development costs, which are often complicated.”

Colonialism is a broad concept for which there is no uniform definition. Many Finns think it is just a policy of conquest and exploitation by the great powers, in which case the whole thing does not concern Finland. In this case, Finland mostly appears as a victim.

In recent decades, the definition of colonialism has become more common in research, which also covers cultural aspects, docent at the University of Turku Track Merivirta says.

“Even though we haven’t had colonies, we have seen colonialist features in our culture, which can be seen, for example, in the Star of Africa game and the uproar that arose from it.”

According to Merivirta, many Finns consider talking about colonialism to be incriminating, even though that is not the case. The purpose is to show how Finland has adopted the same way of thinking as in other Western countries, he says.

A common example of cultural colonialism is how European culture is perceived as more valuable than others.

Doing a dissertation on the revival of the Karelian language Tuomo Kondien according to the Grand Duchy of Finland, there were colonialist features towards the Karelians. Kondie is also a Karelian citizen influencer and an active member of the Greens.

“There was an idea in the Finnish culture that Karelians are Finns, but corrupted by Russianness. It was thought that it could be eradicated from them, in which case the Karelians would become decent Finns.”

At the same time, Karelia was seen as an area that would be geopolitically useful and where you could get raw materials, such as forest.

“Resources were found there, but at the same time it was thought that it requires a conscious development of Western civilization.”

Elias Lönnrot (1802–1884) is often called multi-talented. The first edition of the Kalevala was published in 1835. The latter, which received the status of a national epic, was published in 1849.

Kalevala “As a symbol of Finnishness” was one tool used to make the Karelians Finnish, says Tuomo Kondie. European nationalism and Zachris Topelius in spirit, the nation wanted to be founded on the idea of ​​one people and one language.

According to Janne Lahti In the Kalevala a fictitious concept of Finnishness has been built, which separates “us from others”. A romantic image of Karelia has been used for this.

“Karelia has been made the mythical home of Finnishness, while its diversity has been blurred. Kalevala could be the national epic of many nations,” he says.

Executive director of the Kalevala club Niina Hämäläinen says that cultural appropriation is a relevant issue when viewed Kalevala. It is clear that Kalevala would not be in its current form without Karelians.

“Kalevala the source base of the most beautiful poems is Viena’s Karjala,” says Hämäläinen.

He emphasizes that, despite this, it cannot be said that Kalevala would have been stolen, because it is a work of fiction by Lönnrot.

According to Hämäläinen, the relationship between the epic and ownership is therefore complicated. In addition to the Karelian poetic tradition, Lönnrot used Finnish and Ingrian poems, which he edited into Kalevala.

The police are investigating the defacement of the Elias Lönnrot statue as an act of vandalism.

For some from Karelia Kalevala is an important epic, for some a symbol of exploitation – there is no unified experience.

But can Elias Lönnrot be considered a colonialist who robbed Karelian cultural tradition instead of lands and raw materials?

Not really, say all the interviewees of this story.

According to Kondie, Lönnrot probably understood Karelians to be Finns, as was generally the case at the time.

“He worked within the ideology of his time and, based on his old notes, he obviously had a genuine appreciation for the Karelians.”

Niina Hämäläinen says that it is good to understand Lönnrot’s activities as part of the context of the 19th century.

“What has happened since then and how Finnish society has utilized Karelian culture and treated it with disdain is another matter.”

Kondien According to

“For the majority of Karelian people, the most important thing is that the culture and language get a living space instead of inciting conflict.”

According to Kondie, many Karelians are tired of twisting From the Kalevalabecause the minority is affected by “more important issues”, such as the status of the Karelian language and support for recovery.

Karelians who left for evacuation after the wars had to adapt to the culture of the majority population and speak Finnish instead of Karelia.

The Sami languages ​​and Romani languages ​​are found in the Constitution, but not Karelian. Tarja Halonen in the 2009 regulation change, Finland recognized the existence of the Karelian language, but it does not have the official status of a minority language.

However, the absence of the language from the constitution is considered to be an essential reason why the Karelian language threatens to wither away completely.

According to estimates, in Finland about 11,000 speak Karelia and about 20,000 to understand itthe University of Eastern Finland reports in 2019. There are an estimated 25,000 Karelian speakers in Russia.

Kati Kallio, academy researcher of the Finnish Literature Society, has also been interviewed for the story.

Correction 16.8. at 3:28 p.m.: The article incorrectly stated that Tarja Halonen had granted the Karelian language the status of an official minority language by decree. Finland, however, at that time only recognized the existence of the Karelian language. It does not have official minority language status.