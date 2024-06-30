Kaleva competitions | Leo-Pekka Tähti is particularly exciting for one moment at the Paris Paralympics

The Kaleva Games|Leo-Pekka Tähten’s Swan Song is in progress.

Vaasa

41 years old Leo-Pekka Tähti on Saturday, he again won the 100 and 400 meters of the Kaleva Games.

Although the top places did not come as a surprise, they can be considered special in Tähti’s statistics, as they were probably the last of their kind. The star has announced that he will end his successful career for the Paris Paralympics, which will start at the end of August.

Despite the looming end of his career on the horizon, Tähti was anything but wistful at Kaarlenkent.

“The Kaleva Games are the most important events of the year for the Finnish public, so in that sense it was nice to compete here,” he said in a good mood after the 100-meter race.

“Of course, I would have hoped that the time would have been a little harder than it was, but here it is already starting to be a race behind us.”

On Saturday, Tähte won the 100 meters with a time of 14.04. Last weekend in Kuortane, the clock stopped at 13:87.

The star’s world record for the same distance is 13.63. He filmed it in Beijing in 2008.

Tähti clocked 48.33 in the 400 meters on Saturday.

Next The star plans to focus on training for a couple of weeks, after which he will be seen on the domestic courts even before the main goal of the season, i.e. the Paralympics.

Men’s wheelchair curling T54 class 100 meters – where Tähti will challenge the reigning Olympic champion, Thailand’s Athiwat Paeng-Nueaa – say September 4.

The star heads to Paris with clear goals.

“A medal is the minimum goal, and of course you have to strive for that, to be the fastest in the world.”

Tähti won the fifth T54 class 100m world championship in Japan in May. Paeng-Nue was not involved in those fights, other fierce competitors were.

of Paris after, a new era begins in Tähti’s life. Although he has announced that he will end his racing career, he does not intend to completely leave reeling.

In addition, Tähti plans to return to his second sport, basketball, which is currently on the shelf due to preparations for the Paralympics. Tähti says that he has made a deal with the Spanish team for next season.

In addition to sports, Tähti plans to do coaching work and invest in his marketing company, which he runs together with his sister Leena with.

So it won’t be boring, but the feeling of emptiness may take over the mind when the 100 meters of Paris have been stomped.

“After that, a little calming down could do a lot of good, you can’t deny that.”

“The jacket will certainly be relatively empty then. Let’s see if it hits the point that this was here.”

For now, however, there is still time to enjoy the moments in front of the home crowd.