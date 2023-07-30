Kaleva competitions | Finland’s javelin made a fatal mistake that crushed the World Cup dream

Toni Keränen exorcised his fate after the javelin competition. Lassi Etelätalo could breathe a sigh of relief.

Audience shivered at the Lahti sports stadium on Sunday evening, when Toni Keränen25, the last throw arced a little over 80 meters.

Such a strong result would mean that Keränen would become an eligible athlete for the World Championships in Budapest through the ranking. The election soup was already boiling.

Very quickly, however, it became clear that Keränen had stepped over his throw. Keränen was violently exorcise at the throwing place. His best was the 75-meter dash. It was enough instead of sixth.

“It must be said that the cauldron is severely stuck. It was a pretty important throw. You shouldn’t step over them,” Keränen said.

“There would have been medals and a place in the competition.”

With an accepted throw, Keränen would have risen to third and passed, for example Lassi Etelätalowho could now breathe a sigh of relief – his World Cup place is certain.

to the World Championships in Budapest Finland now has three eligible athletes: Oliver Helander, Toni Kuusela and Etelätalo.

Helander and Kuusela threw well in Lahti on Sunday. Helander managed a winning throw of 85.32, and Kuusela finished second with a result of 83.38.

Etelätalo, 35, who returned from a long break from the competition, is not yet at his peak. He finished fourth with a score of 78.96.

Etelätalo said that he had arrived at the Kaleva Games still in semi-fit and was therefore reasonably satisfied with his performance.

“The result was quite ok considering the situation. The rush came to these games”, Etelätalo said.

Etelätalo claims that he didn’t flinch when Keränen’s overstepped throw went over 80 meters and even endangered his place at the World Cup.

“I still had one throw left in it. There’s nothing more to it than that,” replied the cold-tempered spearman.

South house promised that he has meters in stock for the World Cup. There are just over three weeks until the World Championships in Budapest.

“I don’t promise ten meters. However, even the record in the button throw is not far off in a few weeks. Here, there is still plenty of time to train a little bit and then get more sensitive.”

Etelätalo’s record is last summer’s throw of 86.44, with which he took EC bronze in Munich. Etelätalo has suffered from a torn gluteal muscle this season.