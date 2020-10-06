British researchers publish a study showing that Kalétra has no utility in the treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Kalétra is not effective in treating Covid-19 in hospitalized patients. This is the conclusion of the British clinical trial Recovery, the results of which are published on Tuesday, October 6 in the scientific journal The Lancet. British researchers say that Kaletra does not significantly reduce mortality, length of hospital stay or even the need to be placed on artificial respiration.

Kaletra was one of the hopes of doctors to fight the coronavirus. This treatment, which combines two molecules, Lopinavir and Ritonavir, usually used to treat AIDS patients, has been tested on 1,600 patients hospitalized for Covid-19.

Before the results of the UK clinical trial, doctors around the world had been administering it to their own patients for months. “They will have to review their practices”, conclude today the doctors of the Recovery trial.

With Kaletra, researchers are finishing burying these molecules that had raised so much hope at the start of the epidemic, such as hydroxychloroquine. There is only Remdesivir, currently administered to Donald Trump, which has just shown some effects on the recovery time of hospitalized patients. For Peter Horby, who heads the Recovery trial, we must now direct research towards other promising treatments.