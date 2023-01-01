Like every month, Netflix has announced the launch of various movies and series for January. One of its most recent releases has been “Kaleidoscope”, a production that has been causing great fury among viewers due to a particular issue: its chapters can be seen in any order, since its history is not linear. That way, it doesn’t matter which episode you play first, as they all lead the user to the point where an explosive heist must be solved.

The plot is starring Giancarlo Esposito and seems to be a great success of streaming, since it has a 100% approval from the public on Rotten Tomatoes.

Perfect rating for “Kaleidoscope” on Netflix. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

What is “Kaleidoscope” about?

According to the portal Collider, “Kaleidoscope” draws its story from the real events surrounding Hurricane Sandy, a disaster that wiped out $70 million in bonds from downtown Manhattan.

Thus, in the fiction, we see that Leo Pap, a highly strategic thief and mastermind of the heist, comes up with a great plan: to break into the most secure vault in the city, which contains a huge amount of cash. The problem? The space is seemingly unbreakable and entry is virtually impossible, plus it is guarded by the most powerful security team in the world.

Added to the difficulties of the situation, Leo Pap has another challenge: behind him is a relentless FBI agent, Nazan, who will not stop until he finds the money and puts the entire gang of thieves behind bars.

Who is who in “Kaleidoscope”?