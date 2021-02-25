Faisal Al Naqbi (to Fujairah)

Ittihad Kalba succeeded in returning from Fujairah stadium, with three precious points, by beating Fujairah by 3 points. Malaba signed in the 48th and 87th minutes, and defender Muhammad Sabil in the 53rd minute, today “Thursday”, within the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League.

The “Tigers” cemented the knot for the fourth time in a row against the “Wolves”, who lost twice in the last canceled season, with a goal by Togolese Malaba in the home and away, and lost the third match in the first leg of this season, with the aim of carrying the signature of Swiss David Mariani, to succeed during the fourth confrontation, in superiority. With three clean goals, raising its score to “point 26”, so Ittihad Kalba achieved its seventh victory in the competition, and thanks to the offensive machine, the team scored 7 goals in two matches, and Malaba, the team’s top scorer, scored his second consecutive double, after he scored two goals against Al Wasl, in the last round. And two goals today against Fujairah, raising his score to 9 goals this season, to be the top scorer for the Tigers in the league, as well as top scorer for the two teams’ confrontations with four goals during two seasons.

Fujairah, led by Tunisian coach Nassif Al-Bayawi, failed to achieve any positive results in two consecutive matches against Al Ain and against Ittihad Kalba.