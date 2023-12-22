Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

The ranks of Ittihad Kalba have been completed, with the return of Italian Daniel Bessa from suspension, and he is ready to participate as a starter with the “Tigers” against Baniyas, on Saturday, within the “Round 12” of the “ADNOC Professional League.”

Farhad Majidi, coach of Ittihad Kalba, does not suffer from any absences in the lines, with the recovery of the injured and the return of the detainees, and the team’s training raised the slogan “full numbers,” and Majidi aspires to obtain the three points before the stoppage period, because it makes the “Tigers” reach “point 15.” “The team is ranked tenth, with 12 points.