The Municipality of Kalba of the Emirate of Sharjah has set 20 conditions for practicing sports activities, public services and community behaviors on the beach, noting that anyone who exceeds them will be violated through the inspection teams designated to monitor the beach.

The controls stipulated commitment to modest clothing, caution, staying away from electrical connections, swimming within the boundaries of the designated area, maintaining general cleanliness, and throwing waste into the containers designated for it.

It is forbidden to engage in commercial activities without an official permission from the competent authorities, photography and advertising except with an official permission from the competent authorities, not to raise the voice with loud music, accompany animals such as dogs or cats, smoking and swimming after sunset.

The municipality explained that the controls and requirements that have been set will protect the marine environment and the cleanliness of beaches and preserve the privacy of beachgoers and swimmers by preventing camping, overnight, barbecue or taking horses, and not using glass containers, bicycles and hunting.

Among the conditions are the use of alcoholic beverages and behavior outside the limits of public morals, explaining that the responsibility of children lies with their parents, and anyone who violates these conditions will be subject to legal accountability.



