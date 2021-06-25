The Municipality of Kalba of the Emirate of Sharjah has set 20 conditions for practicing sports activities, public services and community behaviors on the beach, noting that anyone who exceeds them will be violated through the inspection teams designated to monitor the beach.

The controls stipulated adherence to modest clothing, caution and avoidance of electrical connections, swimming within the boundaries of the designated area, maintaining general cleanliness, and dumping waste in the designated containers.

It is forbidden to engage in commercial activities without an official permission from the competent authorities, photography and advertising are prohibited without an official permission from the competent authorities, no loud music is raised, animals such as dogs or cats are not accompanied, and smoking and swimming after sunset are prohibited.

The municipality explained that the controls and requirements that have been set will protect the marine environment, the cleanliness of beaches, and preserve the privacy of beachgoers and swimmers, by preventing camping, overnight, barbecue or taking horses, and not using glass bottles, bicycles and fishing.

Among the conditions, the use of alcoholic beverages and behavior outside the limits of public morals is prohibited, explaining that the responsibility of children lies with their parents, and anyone who violates these conditions will be subject to legal accountability.

The municipality has identified flags of different colors along the beach, with different meanings, as beachgoers should not swim when the red flag is raised, the green flag means that the water is safe for swimming, and the violet indicates that there is a danger to marine animals (jellyfish, eels, stingrays). and others), and the red and yellow flags indicate the boundaries of the area designated for swimming, under the supervision of a lifeguard.

In addition, the first phase of security and public safety services for the new Kalba beach was launched, the day before yesterday, and a rescue point and a number of lifeguards were identified over a square kilometer, to expand in the future with an increase in the number of lifeguards who were attracted from qualified professional cadres working around the clock, seven days a week. Their mission is to monitor, secure and guide beachgoers with safety standards and rules, in addition to carrying out quick rescue missions that will contribute to reducing drowning accidents.



