Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Kalba lost to Al Duhail of Qatar 2-1, in the “third experiment” in the external camp, as part of preparations for the new season’s competitions.

Serbian coach Zuk Razovic started the match with a lineup that included Issa Al-Hoti in goal, Salem Rashid, Abdulaziz Hamad, Michel, and Khaled Al-Darmaki in defense, Habib Al-Fardan, Daniel Bessa, Philip Kish, and Yasser Hassan in midfield, and Mahdi Qaedi and Seba Dasio in attack.

The first half ended in a 1-1 draw, and Yasser Hassan scored Kalba’s goal. The half was characterised by excitement and rivalry.

This is the third meeting for Kalba in the Slovenian camp, where they won the first against a Romanian team 2-1, and tied in the second against a Slovenian team 2-2.

Mohammed Al Zaabi, the team manager, stressed the importance of the strong friendly match against a competitor like Al Duhail, as the match was characterised by strength and competition. He said: “We benefited from it in preparing the players physically and technically, and adapting more to the coach’s thinking.

He said that the team has one last friendly match left before the end of the camp, against one of the strong teams in the region.