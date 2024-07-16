Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Kalba will launch its external camp in Slovenia, by meeting one of the Romanian First Division teams, on Wednesday. This is the team’s first experience, led by Serbian Vuk Razovic, who is coaching the “Tigers” in the new season.

Razovic gives all players the opportunity to participate in the important friendly match, through which he will determine the extent of their understanding of the technical plan.

On the other hand, Iranian Mehdi Qaedi joined Kalba training, after arriving at the camp, following a contract with him for a season on loan from Shabab Al-Ahli.

Kalba will play 4 friendly matches in the external camp with different teams, in preparation for the next season of the “ADNOC Professional League”.