Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Kalba Football Company has determined the main preparation stages for the first team, in preparation for the competitions of the new version of the ADNOC Professional League. The first stage begins on July 2 and 3 with medical examinations, then group training begins on July 4 and continues for a week, after which the team travels to… The Republic of Slovenia to set up the external camp, which extends until the end of the month.

The third and final stage of preparation is scheduled to begin at the beginning of next August, during which the team will play a number of friendly matches before the start of the season.

The administration has prepared all the arrangements, with Serbian coach Vuk Razovic (51 years old) arriving to lead the team before the internal assembly, along with his chosen assistant technical staff.