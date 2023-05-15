Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Kalba Football Company submitted its resignation to the Sharjah Sports Council, after 4 years of supervising the club and assuming football management duties.

Kalba Company has led the team towards achieving tangible successes in the recent period, especially in the last three seasons.

Since Kalba Football Company took over, the team has achieved good results and implemented a successful strategic plan that has contributed to improving the team’s performance and expanding the fan base.

However, the real reasons behind the company’s resignation have not yet been announced, especially with the company’s president apologizing for not completing the task during the past hours.

There was some news about the imminent appointment of a new football company, as it is expected that the task will be led by one of the administrators who previously worked in the club during the past years, and enjoys great support from the fans.