Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba succeeded in settling the “derby” against Khorfakkan, with two goals to one, in the meeting that took place between the two teams today, “Saturday”, at the Kalba stadium, in the opening of the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, to repeat the scenario of winning the same result in the first leg.

And the “Tigers” turned the table on the “Eagles” with the “substitutes”, despite the progress of “Al-Akhdar” with the goal of Brazilian Dudu at the end of the first half, before the “substitutes” Ahmed Amer and Sultan Adel succeeded, and during the last five minutes of the match, in scoring two goals that gave their team Match points.

The “Tigers” achieved a historic achievement by surpassing the “thirty points” barrier for the first time in “professionalism”, to reach the Kalba Federation to “point 32”, surpassing its number in the 1991 – 1992 season when it reached “point 29”, and the Eagles failed to take advantage of the many opportunities to resolve the match. Despite the advancement of Dudu, who scored his sixth goal in the competition, the team remained at its 21 points.