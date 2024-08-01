Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Kalba continues its preparations for the new season, with all players returning to training, led by Serbian Vuk Ražović, with the start of the “third phase” of preparation at the club’s stadiums. The technical staff is working on putting the “final touches” on the technical and tactical plans in preparation for the launch of the “ADNOC Professional League.”

Razovic currently aims to improve his physical fitness and technical readiness, with a focus on improving team performance and enhancing understanding between players.

The daily programme includes various sections, including strength and endurance, in addition to tactical training, to ensure the team’s readiness to play official matches strongly.

The third stage also includes one or two friendly matches that give the coach the opportunity to test the “formula” and evaluate the players’ performance in a competitive match environment.

Friendly matches are considered an essential part of the preparation program, as the technical staff seeks to discover strengths and weaknesses and work on improving them before the start of the season.

For his part, the team’s coach, Vuk Razovic, expressed his satisfaction with the level of commitment and discipline shown by the players since the beginning of the preparations, stressing that the team is on the right track to achieve its goals in the next season.

He added that the fans’ support will be an important factor in motivating the players, expressing his hope to achieve positive results that will please the club’s fans.