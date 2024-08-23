Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Kalba forced an exciting draw on Al Wasl, the title holder of the ADNOC Professional League, after Abdul Salam Mohammed scored a goal in the 99th minute, ending the match with a score of 2-2, in the match that was held at Kalba Stadium, at the opening of the first round.

The excitement came in the second half, when Fabio Lima scored the opening goal for Al Wasl, with a perfect shot with his left foot from outside the penalty area, which bounced off the left post and crept into the net, in the 52nd minute. Kalba responded quickly with a goal scored by Mehdi Qaedi, after he followed up a rebound from goalkeeper Khalid Al Sinani in the 56th minute.

Lima added the second goal for Al Wasl, with a perfect shot, from a direct free kick, in the 67th minute, and confirmed that he is the “man of beginnings”, considering that he is the one who scored the most goals for the “Emperor” in the opening rounds of the Professional League, with a total of 6 goals.

Philip Kish wasted a golden opportunity to equalize for Kalba, when he faced the goal and shot the ball high over the crossbar in the 90th minute, but Abdul Salam Mohammed rose to the ball and turned it with his shoulder into Al Wasl’s net in the 99th minute, while the match was breathing its last breaths.