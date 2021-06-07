Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

(Al-Ittihad) learned that Al-Dhafra Club received a request from the Ittihad Kalba and Al-Orouba clubs to transfer 23-year-old player Mohammed Ismail Al-Junaibi, during the current summer transfers, and Al-Junaibi had moved to Al-Dhafra last summer from Al-Wahda with a contract for 3 seasons, and fought with Al-Faris » 13 matches and scored two goals.

Al-Junaibi is good at playing in the right-wing position, but he was also employed in the right-back position in a number of matches to remedy the shortage experienced by the Al Dhafra team in the last weeks of the season.

It is noteworthy that the vision has not yet been clear in Al Dhafra about who will remain or leave the team, except for the renewal of Muslim Fayez until the end of next season, while Ibrahim Saeed left him after conducting a clearance in preparation for his joining Khorfakkan, while an offer came to Khaled Al Darmaki from the Kalba Union.

A number of players, citizens and foreigners, are waiting to renew their contracts with the club, such as Suhail Al-Mansoori, Moroccan Issam Al-Adwa, Dutchman Michael Rochevel and Argentine resident Pedro Pavlov.

On the other hand, the name of the new team coach to succeed the Syrian Muhammad Quwaid has not yet been revealed, whose mission ended at the end of the season, and the club’s football company will be under severe pressure in the coming days to determine the identity of the coach and contract with him, as well as resolve the contract files, whether by renewal, leaving or attracting some players, especially if What was taken into account is that club gatherings to start preparing for the new season will be in the last 10 days of this month.