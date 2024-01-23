LMZ fulfilled its obligations to supply anti-cumulative shields to the troops

The Lipetsk Mechanical Plant (LMZ) has fulfilled its obligations for 2023 to supply anti-cumulative shields to the troops. About it reports Concern “Kalashnikov”.

“The company mastered the production of lattice screens in 2023. The plant will increase the volume of supplies of manufactured products,” said Veniamin Sizov, executive director of LMZ.

In December, the Telegram channel “Military Informant” drew attention to a photograph of a Russian T-90M tank with a canopy for protection against drones, spotted in a special military operation (SVO) zone.

In October, a T-90M tank with additional lattice screens that protect the roof, the rear of the turret and a remote-controlled anti-aircraft machine gun mount was spotted in the Northern Military District zone.