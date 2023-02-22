“Kalashnikov” spoke about the refinement of the Chukavin rifle based on the results of its use in the Northern Military District

Concern “Kalashnikov” is engaged in the refinement of small arms and drones based on the results of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was announced by the President of the Kalashnikov Group of Companies Alan Lushnikov at the IDEX 2023 exhibition in Abu Dhabi. His words lead TASS.

Lushnikov noted that the concern is in constant contact with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and is finalizing small arms and drones. So, on the basis of feedback on combat use, the design of the AK-12 assault rifle is being improved, changes are being made to its design documentation of the product. In the five years since the machine was sent to the troops, it has changed markedly.

A 7.62 mm Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle and a 9 mm Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun are also supplied to the NVO zone. They also have feedback, which is carefully studied and taken into account. The same applies to unmanned aerial vehicles.

In November 2022, Alan Lushnikov said that the Russian Ministry of Defense had signed contracts for the supply of Chukavin sniper rifles to the troops.