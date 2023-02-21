President of the Kalashnikov Group of Companies Lushnikov spoke about the positive feedback about the microwave rifle

Concern “Kalashnikov” has received positive feedback on the use of the Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh) from the units that take part in the special military operation (SVO). The president of the group of companies (GK) Alan Lushnikov announced this TASS at the international exhibition International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

“In the fall of 2022, Russian special forces operating in the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine received a batch of 7.62 mm Chukavin SVCh sniper rifles, which were created by gunsmiths of the Kalashnikov concern, for experimental combat operation. Feedback on the new rifle is positive,” he said.

The microwave semi-automatic rifle is designed for two types of cartridges – 7.62 by 54 mm and 7.62 by 51 mm (.308 Win). The new weapon will replace the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which was adopted in the 1960s. Microwave chambered for caliber 7.62 by 54 mm is compatible with magazines from SVD.

In November 2022, Alan Lushnikov said that the Russian Ministry of Defense had signed contracts for the supply of Chukavin sniper rifles to the troops.

In September 2022, a RIA Novosti source reported that the Russian special forces operating in Ukraine received a batch of microwaves for experimental combat operation.